Maruti August 2022 Sales – Brezza, Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Swift, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,34,166 units in the month of August 2022 against 1,03,187 units with a YoY volume increase of 30 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today revealed the sales tally for the month of August 2022 as 1,34,166 units were sold against 1,03,187 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 30 per cent. The largest car producer in the country has said the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of its vehicles mainly for the domestic market.

The overall volume sales domestically stood at 1,43,692 units – 1,34,166 units of passenger vehicles, 3,371 units of the Super Carry LCV and 6,155 units were sold for other OEMs. Last month, the Indo-Japanese brand’s total exports stood at 21,481 units as against 20,619 units during the same period last year with an increase of 862 units.

As a whole, Maruti Suzuki registered 1,65,173 units in the month of August 2022, which includes the domestic sales tally of 1,37,537 units, 6,155 units in sales to other OEMs and the export tally of 21,481 units. The Alto and S-Presso combined to post a total of 22,162 units against 20,461 units with YoY positive volume growth of 8.31 per cent.

The combined sales of Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire, Swift, Tour S and WagonR were at 71,557 units last month as against 45,577 units with a YoY growth of 57 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan managed a total of 1,516 units against 2,146 units with YoY negative volume growth of 29.35 per cent. The UV range comprising Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 recorded 26,932 units.

This led to a YoY sales increase of 10.66 per cent as 24,337 units were sold. The Eeco was responsible for a tally of 11,999 units against 10,666 units with a YoY surge of 12.49 per cent. Maruti Suzuki has been on a launch spree this calendar year and more recently the new generation Brezza compact SUV stepped into the market.

Up next, the brand will introduce the Grand Vitara midsize SUV this month and it has several commonalities with the soon-launching Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In early 2023, Maruti Suzuki will likely debut the Baleno Cross, internally codenamed YTB, ahead of its market launch while the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV is also bound for next year.