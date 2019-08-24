Maruti August 2019 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Wagon-R, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki has been offering a wide range of discounts during this month across its portfolio to lure in more customers

Maruti Suzuki has been offering lucrative discounts in August 2019 to bring in more customers into its fold as the unfavourable market scenario doesn’t play into its hands, just as for other manufacturers.

Consequently, the models ranging from entry-level price point to premium bracket come under the discount scheme. The Alto gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 while the BSVI 800 cc version is sold with up to Rs. 55,000 discount.

The Alto 800 K10 BS4, on the other hand, gains discount of up to Rs. 52,500. The Celerio CNG version gets a lucrative discount of up to Rs. 56,500. The Eeco utilitarian that has assumed the duties of now-defunct Omni comes with discounts of up to Rs. 27,500.

Model Cash Discount Exchange + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (BS6) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (BS4) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 25,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K-10 (BS6) MT (Petrol, CNG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 22,500 Maruti Suzuki Alto k-10 MT (BS4) MT (Petrol, CNG) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 22,500 Maruti Alto K-10 AMT (BS6) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 22,500 Maruti Alto K-10 AMT (BS4) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 22,500 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (MT, AMT) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 22,500 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (CNG) Rs. 34,000 Rs. 22,500 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rs. 15,000 Rs. 12,500 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R NIL Rs. 17,500 Maruti Suzuki Swift BS6 Petrol (MT, AMT) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 24,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift BS4 Petrol (MT, AMT)

Rs. 25,000 Rs. 24,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift BS6 (LXI) Rs. 24,000 Rs. 24,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Rs. 20,000 + 5 Year Warranty Rs. 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol BS4 (MT, AMT) Rs. 39,000 Rs. 24,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol BS6 (MT, AMT) Rs. 29,000 Rs. 24,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel Rs. 25000 + 5 Year Warranty Rs. 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 15,000 + 5 Year warranty Rs. 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga NIL NIL Maruti Suzuki Baleno BS6 Petrol (Sigma) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno BS6 Petrol & Diesel (Alpha, Delta, Zeta) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 Maruti Suzuki S-cross (Sigma, Delta) Rs. 20,000 + 5 Year Warranty Rs. 40,000 Maruti Suzuki S-cross (Zeta, Alpha) Rs. 10,000 + 5 Year Warranty Rs. 40,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz MT (Sigma, Delta, Zeta) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 40,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Automatic, Alpha(Manual) NIL Rs. 40,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diesel Rs. 15,000 Rs. 40,000

In the Maruti Suzuki Swift range, diesel version features up to Rs. 50,000 discount and 5-year extended warranty period for zero cost to new customers. The petrol BS4 Dzire is offered with Rs. 39,000 cash discount and Rs. 24,000 exchange bonus plus corporate discount.

Just as the Swift diesel, the 1.3-litre DDiS engine using Dzire, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross come with a warranty period of five years. The Ertiga is not sold with any discounts this month while Baleno BS6 Sigma petrol variant gets up to Rs. 40,000 discount.

The Alpha MT variant of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz automatic comes with Rs. 40,000 exchange and corporate bonus while the BS4 diesel version is retailed with Rs. 55,000 discount and the same applies for Sigma, Delta and Zeta manual variants of the Ciaz.