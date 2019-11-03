Maruti Arena Nov 2019 Cars Discount – Alto, Swift, Ertiga, Dzire, Wagon R

While some great discounts on Maruti Arena cars continue to be on offer, some vehicles, like the Vitara Brezza, are available at a low discount post Diwali season

With this year’s Diwali season drawing to a close, several car manufacturers have reduced the discount offers on their models to some extent. Same is the case with Maruti Suzuki, which is now offering slightly less discount on most of its models, including top-sellers like Vitara Brezza, Swift and Dzire. Still, however, the buyers of Maruti Arena cars a benefit from some fantastic offers in November 2019. Here’s a model-wise breakup-

1. Maruti Alto 800 BS6

The most affordable model in the company’s lineup, the Alto 800, has been available with a BSVI engine that makes it future-proof. For the ongoing month, the Alto 800 is available with a cash discount of Rs 33,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 5,000. Furthermore, you can get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 if you sell your old car to Maruti Suzuki’s True Value used car wing. This takes the total discount to Rs 53,000, which leads to a pretty substantial reduction in the purchase price of this entry-level offering.

2. Maruti Alto K10

The Alto K10 is for those who want some more pep from the company’s budget offering. The 1000cc version of the Alto, like its 800cc version, is available with some fantastic discounts. For the month of November, you get a cash discount of Rs 28,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Plus, you can benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on selling your old car to True Value. This translates into savings of up to Rs 48,000. Also, this offer is applicable on both manual and AMT variants of this entry-level model.

Maruti Suzuki Cars November 2019 Discounts Maruti Alto 800 BS6 Rs 33K Cash + 15K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Discount Maruti Alto K10 Rs 28K Cash + 15K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Discount Maruti Celerio Petrol / CNG Rs 25K Cash (Petrol MT) / Rs 30K Cash (Petrol AMT, CNG). Additional is Rs 15K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Maruti Eeco Petrol Rs 15K Cash + 20K Exchange Maruti Wagon-R 1.0 BS4, 1.2 BS6 Rs 20K Exchange Bonus + Rs 5000 Corporate Maruti Swift BS6 Petrol Rs 20K Cash + 20K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Maruti Dzire BS6 Petrol Rs 25k Cash + 20K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Maruti Swift Diesel, Dzire Diesel Rs 25K Cash (Swift Diesel) / Rs 30K (Dzire Diesel). Additional is 5 Year Warranty + 20K Exchange Bonus + 10K Corporate Maruti Brezza Rs 38K Cash + 5 Year Warranty + 20K Exchange Bonus + Rs 10K Corporate Maruti Ertiga BS6 Petrol No Discount Benefits

3. Maruti Celerio

The Celerio is the one for you if you want a slightly more premium experience than what the Alto K10 offers. The tallboy hatchback, which is available in both petrol and CNG variants, is currently available with discounts of up to Rs 50,000. The petrol manual version gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while there is a cash discount of Rs 30,000 on the CNG and Petrol AMT models.

There’s also a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. These discounts make the Celerio pretty fantastic value for money, both for those looking to benefit from the convenience of an AMT or those who want really low running costs of a CNG powertrain.

4. Maruti Eeco

The Maruti Eeco has been pretty successful with replacing the highly popular Omni van in the company’s model lineup. The Versa-based people-mover, which has a much more utilitarian appeal than the considerably premium donor model it is based on, is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case you plan to sell your old vehicle to True Value. However, these offers are available only on the petrol model and not on the CNG versions.

5. Maruti Wagon R

While the 1.2-litre variant of the Maruti Wagon R has already received a BS6-compliant engine, the 1.0-litre variant continues to soldier on with a BS4-compliant motor. Anyway, regardless of what engine variant you choose, you can benefit from a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on selling your old car to Maruti Suzuki. There is currently no cash discount offer available on this tallboy as there has been a pretty great demand for the latest generation of the Wagon R.

Maruti is said to be planning a more premium version of the Wagon R that will be sold at Nexa dealerships with the XL5 moniker. However, this model is still some time away and its launch won’t effect the production and availability of the Wagon R in any way whatsoever.

6. Maruti Swift

Even the Maruti Swift is available with a BS6 petrol engine now, while its diesel engine, which can’t be upgraded to achieve BS6 compliance, will be discontinued around the advent of stricter emission norms on 1 April, 2020. Currently, the petrol version of the Maruti Swift is available with benefits worth Rs 45,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

There’s also a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The diesel engine variant, on the other hand, is available with a higher cash discount of Rs 25,000. It’s also being sold with a free 5-year warranty package, an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and a higher corporate discount of Rs 10,000. All this lead to savings of a whopping Rs 65,000 if you factor in the cost of the additional warranty along with other discounts.

7. Maruti Dzire

Even the Swift-based compact sedan, which has been one of the highest selling cars in the country, is available with some great discounts. The petrol version, which comes with a BS6-compliant engine, is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. You also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

On the other hand, the diesel variant, which, like that of the Swift, will be discontinued around the advent of BSVI norms, is available with some more lucrative discounts. There’s a cash discount of Rs 30,000, free 5-year warranty package, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a higher corporate discount worth Rs 5,000.

8. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Even with slightly reduced discount schemes this month, the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the top-selling compact SUV in the country, is available with some great offers. There is a cash discount of whopping Rs 38,000, along with a free 5-year warranty package and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Plus, you can get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on selling your old car to Maruti Suzuki. It may be noted here that the Brezza is about to receive a slew of updates, which will include a new set of engines, updated styling and some new features. For now, these discounts are available on both manual and AMT variants. Thanks to these discounts, the Brezza comes across as a great value for money proposition.

It may be noted here that the Maruti S-Presso, which was launched recently and has garnered a good response, isn’t available with any sort of discounts. Moreover, we don’t see this situation changing anytime soon.

On the other hand, even the Maruti Ertiga, which recently received a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine before that, isn’t on sale with any sort of discount offer. The 1.3-litre diesel engine option of the Ertiga was discontinued a while back but you can ask the local dealerships if they have leftover stocks selling at huge discounts.

Similarly, you can ask for old stock of even cars like the Alto, Swift and Dzire, which recently received BS6-compliant petrol motors. The key here is to bargain hard at the dealership near you to extract the maximum discounts.

While Maruti has finally seen a positive growth in its YoY sales in month of October, the general state of market is still not very good and the dealerships might end up offering some additional discounts keeping in mind the sales slowdown that tends to hit the car industry around the year-end. Hence, the key to achieve maximum discounts on the Maruti Arena cars will be to bargain hard at the dealerships.