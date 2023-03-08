Maruti Arena March 2023 Discounts – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza

The cars sold in Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships come with total discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in the month of March 2023

In the month of March 2023, Maruti Suzuki offers good discount deals across its Arena offerings except for the new generation Brezza compact SUV, which was introduced only last year. The entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was introduced in August 2022 and it has been well received by customers and is now available with attractive discounts.

It comes with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 49,000. The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is sold with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,100 – thus savings of up to Rs. 38,100.

The latest Maruti Suzuki Celerio made its market debut in late 2021 and is retailed with a total discount of up to Rs. 44,000 – Rs. 25k in cash discount, Rs. 15k in exchange bonus and Rs. 4k in corporate discount. The S-Presso is available with Rs. 30,000 consumer offer, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 in corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Models Consumer Offer (Cash Discount) Exchange Bonus Corp Discount 1. Alto K10 Up To Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 2. Alto 800 Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 3,100 3. Celerio Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 4. S-Presso Up To Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 5. WagonR Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 6. Swift Up To Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,100 7. Dzire – Rs. 10,000 – 8. Brezza – – – 9. Eeco Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 4,000

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, one of the country’s best-selling cars, is sold with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 – Rs. 40k in cash discount, Rs. 15k in exchange bonus and Rs. 4k in corporate discount. The Swift compact hatchback comes with a total discount of up to Rs. 49,100 as the Celerio and S-Presso.

The Dzire though can be bought only with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 as no cash and corporate discounts are available. The Eeco Cargo can be had with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

The aforementioned discounts are subject to availability and based on variant levels. The largest car producer in India also offers discount deals for its taxi range in March 2023.