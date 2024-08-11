Maruti Arena Discounts August 2024 – K10, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Brezza

Discounts of up to Rs 73,000 on Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift, Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso in August 2024

For car enthusiasts, August 2024 is set to be an exciting month, with Maruti Suzuki offering good discounts on a range of Arena models. If you are planning to purchase a Maruti Suzuki car, now is the perfect time. Starting with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, the petrol MT and AGS versions can be purchased at a discount of Rs 48,100 and Rs 53,100, respectively. For those looking for the Celerio LXI Dream Edition, they can avail of big discount of Rs 73,084 till August 31, 2024.

Next in line is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The petrol MT version gets benefits worth Rs 48,100, while the AGS variant is available at a benefit of Rs 53,100. Customers can avail of discounts of Rs 48,100 on the CNG variants. The S-Presso VXI Dream Edition can be had at a discount of Rs 67,953.

For those on a tight budget, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 provides fantastic value. The Petrol Manual Transmission (MT) model has a discount of Rs 53,100, while the Alto K10 AGS can be purchased at a discount of Rs 58,100. The CNG variant is offered at a discount of Rs 43,100. The recently introduced Alto K10 VXI+ Dream Edition gets maximum benefits worth Rs 61,402.

Model Variant Discount (Rs) Maruti Suzuki Celerio Petrol MT 48,100 Petrol AGS 53,100 LXI Dream Edition 73,084 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Petrol MT 48,100 Petrol AGS 53,100 CNG 48,100 VXI Dream Edition 67,953 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Petrol MT 53,100 Petrol AGS 58,100 CNG 43,100 VXI+ Dream Edition 61,402 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0L Petrol MT 53,100 1.2L Petrol MT 53,100 1.2L Petrol AGS 53,100 CNG 48,100 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Z and Z+ Variants 25,000 L and V Variants 15,000 Petrol (L Variant) Urbano Edition 42,000 Petrol (V Variant) Urbano Edition 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Old-Gen) Petrol MT 25,000 Petrol AGS 25,000 CNG 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (New-Gen) Petrol MT 33,100 Petrol AGS 38,100 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol MT 25,000 Petrol AGS 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga All Variants No Discount

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s 1.0L Petrol MT and 1.2L MT and AGS variants can be had at a discount of Rs 53,100 each. Those, opting for the WagonR CNG model can avail of benefit of Rs 48,100 this month. Coming to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Z and Z+ variants get discounts worth Rs 25,000, while the L and V variants are available with benefits of Rs 15,000. Whereas, the Petrol (L Variant) Urbano Edition priced and the Petrol (V Variant) Urbano Edition are offered at great benefits worth Rs 42,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

The Petrol MT and AGS variants of the old-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift get discounts of Rs 25,000 each, whereas the CNG variant is available with benefits worth Rs 15,000. Talking about the new-gen Swift, the Petrol MT and AGS versions favours discounts worth Rs 33,100 and Rs 38,100, respectively.

The Petrol MT and AGS variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire can be had at a discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. No discounts are available on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in August 2024.