Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of discounts in February 2020 across the Arena dealerships and it is listed below

With BSVI deadline looming large, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering a range of discounts for its Arena as well as Nexa vehicles. The regular Arena dealerships see a whole host of discounts for every models as the Alto 800 is retailed with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate bonus.

The Alto K10 gets similar discounts of up to Rs. 43,000. The Celerio, on the other hand, comes with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 corporate bonus while the Wagon R tall hatch is sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,500 corporate bonus.

The recently launched S-Presso micro SUV has been performing well in sales charts and it witnesses Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,500 corporate bonus taking the total to up to Rs. 27,500.

Maruti Model 2020 Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 20,000 + Free 5th Year EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 15,750 Maruti Suzuki Swift LXI Rs. 28,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Special Edition) NIL Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 + Free 5th Year EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 17,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol (Special Edition) Rs. 1,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 35,000 + Free 5th Year EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 19,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel NIL Rs. 20,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol NIL NIL

The largest carmaker in the country sells the outgoing Ertiga diesel variant with exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 while no such offers are provided for the petrol model in the month of February 2020. The Eeco affordable mini van comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 worth corporate discount.

The Vitara Brezza is also sold with attractive discounts such as Rs. 35,000 cash discount along with free fifth year extended warranty or cash discount of up to Rs. 19,500, accompanied by Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount. The compact SUV is getting a facelift soon and it will get a new 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine.

The entry-level LXi variant of the Swift hatchback gets Rs. 28,500 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 5,000 in exchange bonus and corporate discount. The diesel versions of both the Swift and Dzire are offered with free fifth year extended warranty among other lucrative discount deals for diesel variants and they are listed in the table.