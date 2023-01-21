Maruti Arena Black Edition Launched – Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Arena Black Edition has been made available for Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga

A few weeks ago, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Black Edition versions of its Nexa premium range as models such as Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara gained the black treatment. With black being a popular colour amongst automotive enthusiasts, the largest car producer in the country has expanded its reach to the regular Arena portfolio.

It celebrates four decades of existence in the Indian automotive scene. Models such as Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga have now been treated with the Black Edition except for the Alto 800. The Arena Black Edition can be purchased through an optional package known as Xtra Edition Pack for the Alto K10, S-Presso and Wagon R.

It comprises a spoiler, skid plates, different moulding, steering cover, interior styling kit, mats, door visor, and much more. The accessories differ based on the model chosen. For the entry-level Alto K10, the Xtra Edition Pack is priced at Rs. 19,990 and for the Wagon R, it is Rs. 3,000 costlier. However, for the S-Presso, the optional pack costs Rs. 14,990.

The Swift Edition Package is priced at Rs. 24,990 and it offers a spoiler, different garnish, seat covers, side moulding, door visor, etc. As for the Dzire, the Xtra Edition Pack costing Rs. 23,990 comes with most of the accessories found in the Swift alongside an interior styling kit and chrome touches.

The Active & Cool Package in the Celerio features a window frame kit, door visor, interior garnish, body cladding, front splitter, side skirt, etc. The Indulge Package in the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, priced at Rs. 23,990, gains side body moulding, door sill guards, quilted seat covers, 3D mats, an armrest bezel, and so on.

The one destined for the Brezza compact SUV is the most expensive at Rs. 35,990. Some of the key accessories are a trunk organiser, illuminated logo and sill guard, 3D mat, window frame kit all around and different moulding amongst others. Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx coupe SUV and Jimny five-door off-road SUV in the coming months in India.