Maruti Arena August 2019 Sales Analysis – Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Alto, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s regular Arena outlets across the country were responsible for registering 76,166 units last month with 35% YoY decline

Maruti Suzuki retailed a total of 92,173 units in August 2019 in the domestic market as against 1,45,624 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 36 per cent YoY sales drop. While having the major market share of 47.6 per cent, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer saw a decline of 3.9 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The huge chunk of the total volume every month for Maruti Suzuki definitely comes from Arena dealerships as they appeal for a wide band of entry-level buyers with different models to choose from across various segments. As opposed to the usual scenario, Dzire sedan headed the Arena sales charts with 13,274 units.

The compact sedan endured YoY decline of 40 per cent though as 21,990 units were retailed during the same month last year. Its hatchback sibling, the Swift, posted 12,444 units in August 2019 as against 19,115 units during the same month last year with 35 per cent volume drop.

Model (+/-% Growth) August 2019 August 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (-40%) 13,274 21,990 Maruti Suzuki Swift (-35%) 12,444 19,115 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R (-17%) 11,402 13,658 Maruti Suzuki Alto (-54%) 10,123 22,237 Maruti Suzuki Eeco (+32%) 8,658 6,546 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga(+139%) 8,391 3,515 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (-46%) 7,109 13,271 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-50%) 4,765 9,503

The latest generation Wagon R was introduced in January 2019 and it has so far lived up to the expectations vested on it. It finished as the third most sold Arena model last month with 11,402 units as against 13,658 units with year-on-year sales de-growth of 17 per cent. The Alto slotted in at fourth with 10,123 units and recorded a massive 54 per cent decline.

The Eeco is currently filling up for the defunct Omni and has seen good YoY growth in recent months despite the sales slowdown that has plagued the industry. In August 2019, the Eeco garnered 8,658 units as against 6,546 units with YoY sales increase of 32 per cent.

The second-generation Ertiga, launched late last year, has been a consistent seller through these difficult times and gained 8,391 units in August 2019. The Celerio, on the other hand, witnessed 50 per cent YoY drop as 4,765 units were garnered against 9,503 units in August 2018.

The Vitara Brezza has come under increased pressure from new rivals and it lost the leading status to Hyundai Venue over the last two months. The compact SUV registered 7,109 units last month as against 13,271 units during the same month in 2018 with 46 per cent volume slump.