Maruti Announces More Investments; New Cars & EV In The Works

Maruti Suzuki has finalised land for its fourth manufacturing plant in India spanning 800 acres with a production capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will invest more than Rs. 11,000 crore in the first phase for its new production base in Haryana and it will be capable of rolling out 2.5 lakh units at its full capacity. The land for the brand’s fourth manufacturing plant in India spanning 800 acres has also been finalised and the allotment has been made.

Subjected to administrative approvals, the first plant with a production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per year would be operational within 2025. The facility will also have space for capacity expansion in the future. The Haryana state has a job reservation law of providing 75 per cent employment in the private sector to people from the very own state.

Late last year, Haryana’s Chief Minister said that Maruti Suzuki was given the green light to set up a new manufacturing unit in Sonipat. SMC (Suzuki Motor Corporation) recently announced a hefty sum of investment of Rs. 10,445 crore for locally producing zero-emission vehicles and batteries in the state of Gujarat as well.

A huge sum of Rs. 7,300 crore will be allotted for the establishment of a new battery factory and the first EV will more likely be a global midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota, which in turn confirmed an investment of Rs. 4,800 crore for manufacturing electric powertrain parts and necessary components domestically.

The Japanese auto major had signed an MoU with the Karnataka state government for such investment and Toyota Industries Engine India (TIEI) will shell out another Rs. 700 crore. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are working on a host of new products including an all-new midsize SUV bound for later this year based on Toyota’s DNGA platform.

By 2025, both the brands are expected to launch their first electric vehicle with an estimated driving range of around 500 km on a single charge. Based on Toyota’s 27PL global skateboard architecture, the five-seater will likely be sold in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations in an estimated price range of Rs. 13-15 lakh (ex-showroom).