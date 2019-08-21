Free 5-Year Warranty For Diesel Powered Maruti Dzire, S-Cross, Swift And Vitara Brezza

The new five years/one lakh km (whichever comes first) warranty in the diesel-spec Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza comes at zero cost to the new customers

As part of celebrating 2.9 million customers for popular diesel cars Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza combined, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced a lucrative five-year/one-lakh km warranty across its nationwide dealerships in 1,893 towns and cities. For the brand new customers, the comprehensive warranty scheme would not cost them any extra money.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are the largest carmaker in the country’s flagship products and they have played a significant role in “transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry”.

The new five years/one lakh km (whichever comes first) warranty acts as a “gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers” on the entire diesel portfolio of these four vehicles for hassle-free ownership experience according to Srivastava. Additionally, the new scheme also covers a range of components and their replacements.

The list of parts includes turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module (ECM) and so on. More importantly, the steering assembly and suspension struts are covered in the plan as well. The 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS diesel engine has been a mainstay in the brand’s lineup for long.

Maruti Suzuki has already begun launching the upgrading BSVI powertrains as the Ertiga was the sixth model to receive a BSVI engine earlier this month within the period of just over three months. Firstly, the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol BSVI arrived in the Baleno in two variants in April along with the upgraded regular 1.2-litre K-series motor.

It was quickly followed by the BSVI Alto 800 before the Swift, Dzire and Wagon R gained the same 1.2-litre K12 four-cylinder petrol engine as the Baleno in June 2019. The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid BSVI petrol engine develops 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and it was first introduced in the facelifted Ciaz in August 2018. It will also be expanded with the XL6 being the first in the line to get it tomorrow.