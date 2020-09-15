Maruti Alto Records 42% Sales Growth During August 2020

Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling vehicle of all time, the Alto, managed to register a YoY growth of 42.22 per cent in terms of sales

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most popular vehicle in India, having sold over 40 lakh units since its launch in our market nearly two decades ago. In August 2020, the little hatchback managed to retail a total of 14,397 units. Compared to the sales figures of August 2019 (10,123 units), this is a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 42.22 per cent.

The Alto has also recorded a small monthly growth as well. During July 2020, Maruti had dispatched 13,654 units of the hatchback, which is a marginal increase of 5.44 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. Interestingly, while the Alto’s sales are quite impressive, Maruti Swift was able to record higher sales last month, at 14,869 units!

As for the Alto, the primary reason for its popularity is its affordability. The prices of the car start at just Rs. 2.94 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs. 4.36 lakh. Maruti Suzuki’s brilliant aftersales support also plays a major role here. For people looking to buy an inexpensive family car, this comes out as an extremely practical option.

Apart from that, Maruti’s top brass had earlier predicted a spike in small car sales post lockdown, citing shifting consumer preference towards shared mobility as the driving cause. This could perhaps also be a reason for Altos’ increased sales, especially compared to the same period last year. It would be interesting to see if the Alto can continue its sales streak in the coming months or not.

The Maruti Alto is available with a 0.8-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This powerplant can generate a peak power and torque figure of 48 PS and 96 Nm. Maruti also offers an S-CNG variant, which comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit, for customers looking for cheaper running costs. The S-CNG models produce 41 PS of maximum power and 60 Nm of max torque.

There is only one transmission options available here – a 5-speed manual. The Alto also offers keyless entry, power windows (front), dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder (front seats), high-speed alert, central locking, and child safety locks for the rear doors. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also available here.