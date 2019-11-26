Maruti Alto Reaches 38 Lakh Sales; Dominates For 15 Straight Years

Maruti Suzuki Alto has achieved more than 38 lakh sales in just under two decades and 54% of the total are first-time buyers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced in a statement that the entry-level Alto hatchback has crossed the 38 lakh sales milestone. Over the years, the Alto has been a consistent performer for the largest carmaker in the country and has long stayed as the most sold model every month in the Indian automotive industry.

The Alto has been the best-selling car for a decade and a half and nearly 54% of the total buyers are first-timers according to the company. The hatchback’s easy manoeuvring nature through tight spaces and traffics along with high fuel economy in an affordable price range have made the Alto a favourite among customers for consecutive years.

The hatchback gained mandatory safety features like driver-side airbag, speed alert, seatbelt reminder and others ahead of the deadline earlier this year across the range. It holds the honour for being the first BSVI compliant entry-level car in the country as well with claimed fuel economy of just over 22 kmpl. It is also the only car in its segment to provide co-driver airbag as an option.

Some of the other notable safety features are Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD) and reversing sensor. The Alto complies with the latest crash and pedestrian safety standards and to offer extensive buying choice to the customers, the CNG fuel version is also available. Following its debut in 2000, the Alto achieved 10 lakh sales milestone by 2008.

Within the next four years, the sales volume doubled to 20 lakh units courtesy of the Alto K10’s launch in 2010. With the anniversary edition of Alto 800 in 2013, Maruti Suzuki introduced a new K10 the following year before the former received a handy update. In 2016, the Alto range reached 30 lakh sales and is still going strong till date.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is priced between Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Alto K10 carries a price range of Rs. 3.72 lakh to Rs. 4.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the versions are offered with petrol and CNG fuel options but the AMT transmission is only available with the K10.