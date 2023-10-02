Maruti Achieves 1 Million Sales In Just 6 Months, Makes History

Maruti Suzuki recorded 10,50,085 units in the six-month period between April and September 2023 as it achieved such a feat for the first time

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a total of 1,81,343 units in the month of September 2023 as against 1,76,306 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 2.9 per cent. In the domestic market, the largest carmaker in the country registered 1,58,832 units as against 1,54,903 units with a YoY volume increase of 2.5 per cent.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer exported 22,511 units last month as against 21,403 units. More importantly, Maruti Suzuki recorded 10,50,085 units in the six-month period between April and September 2023. The monumental achievement of crossing one million units in just six months for the first time underlines the good reception of the brand’s recently launched models.

Over the last two years, Maruti Suzuki has been on a launch spree and the SUV portfolio has been strengthened big time leading to the increase in market share in the SUV space. Models like the Fronx compact SUV coupe, second-generation Brezza compact SUV and Grand Vitara midsize SUV have really helped in pushing the envelope.

In the April to September period this CY, the domestic sales stood at 8,88,603 units as against 8,14,509 units while the exports stood at 1,32,542 units against 1,32,632 units. The combined sales of Alto and S-Presso led to a total of 10,351 units. The UV range comprises Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6.

They combined to record a total of 59,271 units while the Eeco minivan posted 11,147 units last month. In the first quarter, Maruti Suzuki’s consolidated net profit saw twice the growth as it stood at Rs. 2,525 crore as against Rs. 1,036 crore during the same period last year. The revenue surged to Rs. 32,338 crore in Q1 FY24 as well.

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a range of new models including the new generation Swift and Dzire. A three-row version of the Grand Vitara and an all-new electric SUV will also arrive by the middle of this decade. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire will be equipped with a new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine and they will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior.