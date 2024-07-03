Marazzo MPV Removed From Mahindra’s Website, Discontinued?

The sole non-SUV offering from Mahindra, the Marazzo MPV, has been delisted from the brand’s website and thus it appears to have been discontinued

Mahindra & Mahindra has removed the Marazzo MPV from its official website fuelling the speculations that it has been discontinued from the domestic market. If it turns out to be the case, Mahindra’s portfolio comprises only SUVs across different segments and price brackets with the recently launched XUV 3XO being the entry-level model and the XUV700 acting as the flagship SUV.

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV was introduced in the Indian market in September 2018, offering good people-carrying capabilities with its refined D15 diesel engine and decent driving dynamics. It was strategically positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta, both of which still dominate their respective segments.

Over the years, Mahindra did not give any major updates to the Marazzo as well. The MPV was speculated to be shelved as early as 2021 due to poor sales but back then, Mahindra openly stated that the model would continue and new variants would be added. However, it did not receive the long-awaited AMT transmission-equipped variant.

The Marazzo had a starting price of just under Rs. 10 lakh when it launched while the top-end trim was sold at Rs. 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It was powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 121 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm.

It was paired with a six-speed manual transmission only as standard. The features list comprises follow-me-home headlamps, cornering lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a 7-inch resistive feather-touch audio system/ video playback through USB, turn-by-turn navigation, 4.2-inch colour TFT driver info system, reverse parking camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines display and so on.

The homegrown manufacturer is currently developing a host of new ICE and electric SUVs for the Indian market. The five-door Thar will arrive in the coming months and it will be followed by the XUV.e8, an electric SUV based on the XUV700, and the BE series of EVs.