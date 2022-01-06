Manufacturer Wise 2021 Car Sales – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki garnered a total of 12,64,791 units in CY2021 as against 12,13,660 units with a YoY growth of 4.2 per cent to finish on top of the standings

In CY2021, Maruti Suzuki led the way ahead of Hyundai and Tata with a domestic tally of 12,64,791 units as against 12,13,660 units during the same twelve-month period in 2020 with decent volume growth of 4.2 per cent on a YoY basis. All the carmakers posted positive growth except for Ford that exited the market a few months ago.

However, the volume sales numbers could have been much higher if not for the chip shortage hampering production activities and the CY2020 was hit vehemently by the health crisis and thus a comparison would not tell the entire story. Hyundai continued to be the second-largest car producer in India last year with a total of 5,05,033 units.

This when compared to the January to December 2020 period with 4,23,642 units, the South Korean auto major recorded a YoY sales increase of 19.2 per cent. Tata Motors comfortably finished in the third position and even managed to outsell Hyundai in the final month of 2021. The homegrown brand registered a total of 3,31,182 units last year.

Manufacturers (YoY) 2021 Car Sales 2020 Car Sales 1. Maruti (4.2%) 12,64,791 12,13,660 2. Hyundai (19.2%) 5,05,033 4,23,642 3. Tata (94.6%) 3,31,182 1,70,151 4. Mahindra (47.5%) 2,01,453 1,36,500 5. Kia (29%) 1,81,583 1,40,506 6. Toyota (71.7%) 1,30,748 76,111 7. Renault (19%) 95,978 80,518 8. Honda (26%) 89,152 70,593 9. MG (43%) 40,273 28,162 10. Nissan (307%) 40,242 9,873 11. Ford (-26.8%) 33,480 45,799 12. VW (70.7%) 26,930 15,771 13. Skoda (109.7%) 23,858 11,372 14. Fiat (123%) 11,652 5,226 15. Citroen 624 –

In comparison to the sales numbers garnered in 2020, Tata’s volumes grew massively as a 94.6 per cent increase was noted as 1,70,151 units were sold in 2020. Mahindra & Mahindra was the fourth largest car manufacturer in India last year as 2,01,453 units were recorded against 1,36,500 units with a YoY surge of 47.5 per cent.

The arrival of the second generation Thar and the all-new XUV700 has helped in the company recording good volumes but the consistency of the Bolero and to an extent, Scorpio should not be undermined. Kia finished in the fifth position with 1,81,583 units as against 1,40,506 units in 2020 with 29 per cent YoY positive growth.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor slotted in at seventh with 1,30,748 units and 71.7 per cent growth while Renault, Honda, MG and Nissan covered eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively. The debut of the Kiger and Magnite in the compact SUV segment aided in Renault and Nissan encountering good volumes last year. Ford ended up eleventh ahead of Volkswagen, Skoda, FCA and Citroen.