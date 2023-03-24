Man Crashes Maruti Grand Vitara Test Drive Vehicle, Charged Rs. 1.40 Lakh

A man from Meerut caused a huge accident in a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara test drive vehicle and charged a hefty sum

The main purpose of test driving a car before purchasing is to get a feel of it. But some people get too enthusiastic and would try to prove their driving skills on the road. Here is one such incident where everything went wrong. A man from Uttar Pradesh took the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara out for a test drive but he did not take it lightly.

He appeared to have gone full monty and crashed the test drive vehicle at high speeds. Luckily, none got hurt as he and the assistant from the Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships did not suffer any injuries. The SUV though took it to the chin literally and had its front end damaged heavily as you could see in the image. Resultantly, he was handed a hefty sum in repairs.

The man, said to have driven recklessly while testing safety features, was reportedly charged around Rs. 1.40 lakh for the damage caused. He hit a mini lorry which emerged from the side and supposed to have caused a near head-on collision. Do you think the driver deserves to be penalised the full amount for his alleged reckless behaviour?

Or is the sum too high and the dealer should have observed some portion of it? The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become one of the top-selling midsize SUVs in the country in a very short period since its launch. It is sold in an expansive range and is priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The five-seater is one of the two midsize SUVs to be available with a mild hybrid, strong hybrid and a CNG powertrain. It is underpinned by the Global C platform enabling good safety standards and derives power from a 1.5L mild hybrid petrol engine and a Toyota-sourced 1.5L Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine with a dedicated EV mode.

The Grand Vitara has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the interior boasts features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, 360-degree camera six airbags, wireless charger, etc.