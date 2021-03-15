Malls & Hotels In Delhi To Reserve 5% Parking For Electric Vehicles

Apart from reserving parking space, the Delhi government has issued a directive to install charging stations in these reserved parking spaces

Electric vehicles are slowly gaining popularity in India, and to accelerate the process, several steps are being taken by the centre and state governments. These steps include waiving taxes on EVs, improving the EV charging infrastructure, etc. Now, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has directed buildings in the capital of India, like malls, hotels, hospitals, offices, etc., to reserve 5 per cent parking space for electric cars.

The directive is for any building or complex with a parking capacity of higher than 100 vehicles, and the parking space should also have charging points for EVs. This initiative will help improve the charging infrastructure in India, which should potentially lead to faster adoption of electric cars in the capital of the country.

The buildings are expected to be given a deadline of December this year, to implement the change in their parking structures. Also, the buildings would be eligible for a subsidy of Rs. 6,000 for every charging point installed, as per the Delhi EV policy, thus incentivising the change.

“The larger parking spaces that have a capacity of 100 vehicles have been directed to reserve five per cent of the area for electric vehicles so that people can have a charging facility,” Jain told reporters on Friday,” said Satyendar Jain. He also stated that Delhi currently has 72 charging stations, and 500 charging stations will be set up across Delhi in the first phase.

Previously, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had also requested malls, cinema halls, hotels, and other building complexes, to set up charging stations within their premises. The government of Delhi has been extremely aggressive with its EV promotion strategy, in efforts to curb the pollution levels in the city arising from ICE-powered vehicles.

Also, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has issued a notification stating that commercial buildings, like hotels, malls, cinema halls, etc., can install a sub-meter for their charging stations as well. The electricity charges for EV charging stations will be lower than the rates paid by commercial buildings for electricity.