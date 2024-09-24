Making Roads Safer Together: Hyundai’s ‘Be The Better Guy’ Initiative

Hyundai aims to inspire a community-wide change in road safety practices and we joined with them to drive the responsibility forwards

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s #BeTheBetterGuy campaign is a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering road safety awareness. Over the years, it has received widespread recognition for its efforts in promoting responsible driving habits. Each year, the campaign introduces new elements to resonate with everyday road users, fostering an emotional connection that encourages a positive behavioural shift.

The brand aims to inspire a community-wide change in road safety practices, creating safer roads through collective responsibility and awareness. We at GaadiWaadi were privileged to create change within the community for the safety of drivers, passengers as well as general road users and did our bit on a long drive in the latest Creta diesel automatic version.

We provided reflective stickers so that the visibility will be high and the blind spots can be avoided. Tags were added to cattle, bicycles, trolleys and big farming machines plying on the road so that the road users will be aware of where they are. We also demonstrated the new Creta’s Level 2 ADAS capabilities that significant improve road safety and help minimise accidents.

Hyundai’s vision to enhance road safety by equipping its lineup of cars with ADAS and six airbags as standard deserves a lot of appreciation. The #BeTheBetterGuy campaign focuses on raising road safety awareness by emphasising the significance of responsible driving. Launched in 2016 with the tagline “Safety-begins-with-you,” it has evolved into a large-scale movement, reflecting Hyundai’s commitment to creating safer roads in India.

The campaign has become a symbol of the brand’s continuous efforts to promote road safety and encourage everyone to contribute toward making Indian roads safer for all. Hyundai’s global CSR movement reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to positively impacting communities, with the #BeTheBetterGuy initiative playing a key role in driving social change. Through these efforts, Hyundai is actively working toward creating a sustainable, safer environment for road-users and society at large.

#BeTheBetterGuy also highlights crucial road safety issues through key messages such as: always wearing a seatbelt, even when seated in the rear; following traffic rules and avoiding over-speeding, regardless of supervision; being a responsible road-user by not driving under the influence; keeping mobile phones aside and focusing on the road; allowing pedestrians to cross first to make roads safer for all; and giving way to emergency vehicles to ensure lifesaving services can reach those in need.