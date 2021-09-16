Mahindra’s SsangYong X200 (Bronco Rival) Rendered Ahead Of Debut

The SsangYong X200 is expected to debut early next year to rival the likes of Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, Land Rover Defender, and Jeep Wrangler

The production version of the SsangYong X200 has been rendered, based on the official teasers, giving us all the necessary information about the upcoming SUV. The South Korean brand is certainly struggling to make profits but it has an ambitious road map targetting the zero-emission market with a range of new products as part of its revival.

What has been codenamed the X200 will succeed the first-generation Korando and it will have rugged proportions with a muscular bonnet, bold-looking headlamps, and diamond front grille. The front and rear fenders will certainly be flared and the upright windshield will be accompanied by a retractable roof and tie-down hood points as in the Bronco.

The rear gets LED taillights with X graphics and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. The interior will be spacious as it will reportedly take inspiration from the latest Land Rover Defender. In a similar fashion to the Defender 90, a three-door version could also be in development but initially, the SsangYong X200 will be offered as a five-seater.

Some of the expected features and technologies include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charger, WiFi connectivity, HUD, lane keep assist, dynamic cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, road sign recognition, and so on.

Reports indicate that the SsangYong X200 will be equipped with a slew of petrol and diesel powertrain choices with electrified variants in the pipeline. A 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor developing 160 horsepower, a 1.6-litre four-pot diesel, and an all-electric model with a twin electric motor setup on each axle could be possible.

The electric variant could have similarities with the Korando e-motion as a 61.5 kWh Li-ion battery pack could be used with a claimed range of around 320 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. It could use Mahindra’s Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MEMSA) or a ladder-frame chassis as in the Jeep Wrangler.

Expected to debut early next year, the SsangYong X200 will compete against Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler, etc.