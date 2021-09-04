Mahindra’s SsangYong J100 Electric SUV Rendered In Production Form

SsangYong J100 electric SUV could share underpinnings with the Korando e-motion and it will go on sale next year in the international markets

Back in June 2021, SsangYong released official images of what has been codenamed the J100. The electric SUV was showcased through sketches and it was announced that the development of the SUV had sped up ahead of its international debut sometime next year. It will become the second zero-emission SUV from the South Korean manufacturer owned by Mahindra & Mahindra.

Here we have a production-spec rendering of the SsangYong J100 and we must say it looks the part. With muscular styling and edgy elements, the J100 is a radical departure to the current crop of SsangYong SUVs and it may help in the brand making a strong impact in the global arena. While maintaining the boxy and upright proportions, the front fascia has vertical black grille slats.

And they lead on to the U-shaped LED headlamps with the busy bumper section boasting larger vertical air intakes and prominent front and rear skid plates that can also be seen in the digital imagination. The rear is equally unique with low-set vertical LED tail lamps in L-shape and they go in sync with the sculpted sideways opening bootlid that has an integrated spoiler and a high-mounted stop lamp.

Moving to the sides, the rendering of the SsangYong J100 shows the presence of a muscular shoulder line running across the length above the door handles, squared-off wheel arches with thick black body cladding, piano black finished roof and wing mirrors with integrated turn signals.

The exterior rendering gets a big thumbs up for its strong presence and we wish the production model would turn out to look the same. It could share underpinnings with the Korando e-motion and whether Mahindra will have any part in its development or not is yet known. Late last year, SsangYong applied for court receivership following Mahindra’s refusal to invest more into the firm.

The SUV maker is currently undergoing heavy restructuring and the upcoming range of electric vehicles could boost its fortunes in the near future and attract investors.