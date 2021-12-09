Mahindra’s Pininfarina Unveils Foxtron Model E With 750 Km Range

Foxtron Model E produces a maximum power output of 750 horsepower and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds; has a claimed range of 750 km

At the International MotorXpo Hong Kong (IMXHK), Pininfarina unveiled a new electrified vehicle developed for the Taiwan based Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). Foxconn was established in 1974 and is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer known for manufacturing Apple iPhones and is looking to branch out into various disciplines.

The Foxtron brand will cater to the electric vehicle market and as part of producing zero-emission vehicles, the company had showcased the Model E at the AsiaWorld-Expo convention centre in Hong Kong between December 1 and 5, 2021. It is the first model from the Pininfarina and Hon Hai alliance as the partnership will continue into the future.

The Italian design house is renowned for creating some of the iconic automobiles over generations and the Model E is more modern targeting a wide range of customers. The luxury sedan has an electric powertrain underneath producing a maximum power output of 750 horsepower and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

The flagship model is claimed to have a range of 750 km on a single charge and is equipped with a high performance and an advanced dynamic control tech. The Foxtron Model E was was developed by Pininfarina in Cambiano. In the Model E flagship sedan, the rear seat space can transform into a dedicated mobile office with seamless integration of mobility devices.

It enables access to application like face recognition and other unique interfaces. Other highlights are smart surfaces across the vehicle and a smooth flowing exterior with a large greenhouse, premium body panels, a thick LED light strip covering the entire width, raked front windshield, cameras on the doors, a notchback like rear and so on.

Pininfarina has made the exterior futuristic and the final production model will more likely remain the same. The Foxtron Model E will be part of the company’s initial assault with three electric vehicles and they will be launched sometime in 2023 and more details are expected to be revealed in the near future.