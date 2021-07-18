Mahindra’s Pininfarina Teorema Is A Concept For The Future

Pininfarina’s newest concept – Teorema, come from the future, or at least it gives a hint of what the future of automobiles is

Pininfarina is an Italian design house currently owned by the Indian UV giant – Mahindra. The Pininfarina is known for producing some of the most radical concepts and production cars. Now, the design house has revealed a new concept – Teorema, which is one of the most outlandish concept cars to come from the Italian coachbuilder.

The radicalism in the Teorema lies in a lot of aspects. Talking of its design, it hardly looks like a car from most angles. The first glance confirms that it belongs to the future. The silhouette is very unique, and it has a glimpse of a shooting brake-style roof in it. Also, the window line tapers down towards the rear end.

The Teorema also gets massive air ducts on the front face, which extends towards the rear end. These ducts channel the air from the inlets visible on the front fascia to the exhaust vents placed on the rear facet, consequently increasing Teorema’s wind-cheating capabilities. Plus, the wheels on this EV look rather phenomenal.

Pininfarina has confirmed, the Teorema has been designed using VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) technology. Measuring at 5,400 mm in overall length, the Teorema is as long as the newly-launched Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The height is 1,400 mm, which is quite low. This has been done to keep the Teorema aerodynamically efficient. Moreover, it has been tunnel tested to ensure a low aerodynamic drag coefficient.

The interior of the Teorema is futuristic too. It misses out on a steering wheel and gets seating for five occupants in a 1+2+2 fashion. The interior of this EV is finished in a dark shade, and the cockpit shouts out loud that it is an autonomous vehicle. However, it is showcased as a demonstrator concept, and would not be hitting the production lines ever.

The specifications of the electric powertrain aren’t revealed yet, but the Teorema gets two modes, namely Rest and Drive. Underpinning the Teorema is a rolling chassis from Benteler. Also, Continental was involved in the R&D of the Teorema. And the seats of this super EV come from Poltrona Frau.