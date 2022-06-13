Mahindra’s Pininfarina Designed VinFast VF8 Electric SUV Spied In India

VinFast VF8 electric SUV with a larger battery pack is capable of a claimed driving range of 471 km range on the WLTP cycle

VinFast has recently been expanding its reach across the globe as European and American markets are targeted. The first Vietnamese-origin car brand was founded in 2017 by Vietnam’s first billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng. The company’s models designed with the help of Mahindra-owned Pininfarina, BMW and Magna Steyr were displayed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

The VinFast VF8 electric SUV has now been spotted in India undisguised as it was transported on a flatbed truck. It could be launched in India in the near future taking advantage of the homologation relaxation for full imports. The VF8 made its global debut in early 2021 and it comes with exterior features such as a sleek two-tier headlamp cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights that extend into the grille forming a V shape with the VinFast logo positioned in the middle.

Other visual highlights are wraparound LED tail lamps with a V logo at the centre connected by a light strip, a large greenhouse with a slightly tapered roofline, a heavily raked front windshield, chromed window line, a forward-dipping bonnet structure, lower horizontal LED fog light system on the bumper, V-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels, an upright bootlid with an integrated spoiler and high-mounted stop lamp, chrome garnish below the doors, etc.

The brand’s first product, debuted in 2019, was a reworked version of the old-generation BMW X5. The first electric vehicles from VinFast, the VF8 and VF9, were introduced at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The interior of the Vinfast VF8 also has some resemblances with the BMW iX and is equipped with a coloured HUD and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

As for the performance, the VF8 Eco comes with a battery pack capable of 420 km driving range while another battery pack is good enough for 471 km range on the WLTP cycle. The VF8 Eco can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The prices for the smaller battery start at CA$50,850 (Rs. 30.87 lakh) and CA$51,250 (Rs. 31.11 lakh) for the larger battery pack.

The VF8 Plus also offers two battery choices with one capable of 400 km and the other 447 km range respectively. The latter does 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. For global customers, VinFast provides battery subscription plans starting at CA$139 per month through a fixed plan for the VF8 and with unlimited km.