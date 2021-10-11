Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista Praised For Performance & Luxury Too – Video

Pininfarina Battista uses a quad motor setup to produce a maximum power output of 1900 horsepower and 2300 Nm of peak torque

The Pininfarina Battista is underpinned by the same architecture as the Rimac Nevera but it does have some unique traits. Besides having jaw-dropping performance characteristics, the hyper EV is appreciated for its luxury inside the cabin and in this review, you could really see what I am trying to express here as it takes usability to the next level by being electric.

The Battista has an unexplainable subtlety that blends well into the luxury experience and thus it is claimed to be easy to live with hypercar too. The cabin has abundant use of carbon fibre and customers have several options to personalise their machines. The Italian manufacturer says that no two of the 150 Battistas will have similarities.

It is lauded for its smoothness, comfort factor and quietness too and turning up on a racetrack, you would not get disappointed. It has a quad electric motor setup and produces a maximum power output of 1900 horsepower and 2300 Nm of peak torque. It can do zero to 100 kmph in less than two seconds and can do zero to 300 kmph in less than 12 seconds with a rated top speed of 350 kmph.

The 120 kWh battery pack help in achieving a driving range of around 500 km on a single charge. Costing USD 2.4 million, the Battista Anniversario was unveiled back in March 2020 to commemorate nine decades since Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina created the iconic Pininfarina coach-builder and design house and only five units of it will be manufactured.

The remaining 145 units are the regular Battista electric hypercar and it comes with lightweight carbon bodywork and forged aluminium alloy wheels. It also boasts a black leather/blue Alcantara cabin with black anodised aluminium trimmings. The Battista Anniversario features the bespoke Furiosa design package and exclusive two-tone colour.

The brand will introduce a performance-spec electric SUV next year and it could be made available for right-hand-drive markets as well. Pininfarina will bring in as many as five high-performance electric models by 2025 and the transition is well and truly on across the board.