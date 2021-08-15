Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista Hyper EV Unveiled In Production Guise

The production of the Pininfarina Battista is limited to just 150 examples; each develops 1900 horsepower courtesy of a four-motor system

Automobili Pininfarina has lifted the cloaks off the road-going Battista at the Monterey Car Week in California and is claimed to be the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever manufactured. It is worth noting that the Battista Anniversario was revealed in March 2020 to commemorate ninety years since Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina created the iconic Pininfarina coach-builder and design house.

It also made its public debut at the notorious show and only five units of it will be produced and the remaining 145 units will be of the regular Battista electric hypercar. The production-ready Pininfarina Battista has identical design elements to the prototype showed in 2020 and is said to offer driver-centric high-speed thrills and long-distance refinement.

The ‘hyper GT’ is equipped with lightweight carbon bodywork along with forged aluminium alloy wheels and a black leather/blue Alcantara cabin with black anodised aluminium trimmings to name a few. The Battista Anniversario can be differentiated with the bespoke Furiosa design package and an exclusive dual-tone colour scheme.

Courtesy of a quad electric motor arrangement, the Battista develops a maximum power output of 1900 horsepower and 2300 Nm of peak torque – mouth-watering numbers to say the least. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in less than two seconds while the zero to 300 kmph dash is achieved in under 12 seconds.

It has a claimed top speed of 350 kmph and the Italian brand says the 120 kWh battery pack aids in offering a driving range of 500 km in a single charge. The Pininfarina Battista is aimed at developed markets such as the United States and Europe and it will be launched in the early parts of next year with an estimated price tag of 1.7 million GBP (Rs. 17.5 crore approximately).

The company is also working on a performance-based electric SUV for 2022 and unlike the left-hand-drive Battista, it could be offered in right-hand-drive as well as LHD configurations. Pininfarina plans to have as many as five high-performance electric models by the middle of this decade and is one of the promising EV brands for the future.