Mahindra’s Order Backlog Stood At 1.78 Lakh Units Last Month

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic followed by the XUV3XO constitute Mahindra’s massive order backlog

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently enjoying sheer popularity in the Indian market with its latest launches including XUV3XO and Scorpio N. With limited production capacity, there’s a huge pileup of bookings and the details were recently disclosed in an investor meeting. As per the reports, the Indian SUV maker has around 1.78 lakh open bookings as of July 2024. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classis have the highest number of order backlogs followed by the XUV3XO.

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic which are currently selling in good numbers every month account for the highest order backlog of 58,000 units. The recently launched XUV3XO is not too far behind with 55,000 open orders, constituting over 30% of the total order pileup.

Trailing behind these is the Mahindra Thar with an order backlog of 42,000 units. This also includes the RWD variants which are quite popular in the market. The Mahindra XUV700’s open orders stand at 13,000 which have come down significantly over the past few months. The company also slashed the prices of the top-spec trims by around 2 lakh last month.

Last but not least, the Bolero and Bolero Neo have the least order backlog of just 8,000 units. As per the details revealed by the company, an average of 41,000 billings is reported every month. However, around 10% of bookings are also cancelled every month, particularly due to long waiting times.

As compared to May 2024, the booking backlog for the Scorpio duo has come down by a good 28,000 units while the Thar’s count has reduced by 17,000 units. On the other hand, the XUV3XO has seen a spike in order backlog by 5,000 units. Mahindra is all set to launch the Thar Roxx in the Indian market on 15th August and the SUV will likely increase the brand’s order backlog by a good margin.

Talking about the waiting period, the Scorpio N and XUV700 command the highest waiting time of up to 4 months in August 2024, in the top 20 cities. For buying the Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classis, you will have to wait for around 3 months. The all-electric XUV400 EV’s waiting period stands at over 3 months. Mahindra claims that the Bolero and Bolero Neo’s average waiting period is around 2.5 months.