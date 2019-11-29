Mahindra’s Mid-Size SUV (Creta Rival) To Be Based On Ford’s B-Platform

Mahindra appears to be working on a mid-size SUV that will sit below the XUV500 to rival second-gen Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Mahindra & Mahindra appears to be working on a product offensive to make a strong comeback in the Utility Vehicle segment that it once dominated. A number of new vehicles are in the pipeline and Mahindra will reportedly introduce as many as 12 products over the next three to four years.

The homegrown UV maker’s market share in the Utility Vehicle space has certainly reduced and it halved from five years back despite having a wide portfolio of SUVs ranging from KUV100 to Alturas G4. Mahindra has introduced notable new vehicles in the last year or so as the Marazzo, Alturas G4, TUV300 Plus and XUV300 came in quick succession.

However, it could not manage to curtail the dominance of competitors like the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue as both have been a runaway success since entering their respective showrooms. Just as other manufacturers, Mahindra is facing the tough challenge of meeting the ever-changing requirements of the customers.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to make its global debut alongside the brand new Scorpio at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale in the following months. Furthermore, the second-gen XUV500 will more likely arrive by the end of next year with a thoroughly overhauled interior and evolutionary exterior.

Mahindra is also said to be developing a mid-size SUV that will be pitted against the second-gen Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and others. It is believed to be based on the B-segment architecture of Ford. Codenamed S204, it was previously reported to sit on the Tivoli’s platform that also underpins the XUV300.

The first product from Mahindra-Ford partnership is expected sometime next year. The JV is crucial for the sustainability of the Blue Oval while Mahindra will likely be benefitted by Ford’s wider global reach in international markets. Mahindra is also preparing a slew of electric vehicles based on KUV100, XUV300 and a brand new one developed on Ford Aspire’s platform.