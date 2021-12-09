Mahindra Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Bolero, XUV300, Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 3.02 lakh on its passenger vehicles this December

2021 is now approaching its end, and people are excited for the arrival of a new year. The end of the year has brought with it plenty of attractive deals and discounts on various products, including automobiles. Mahindra & Mahindra’s SUVs and MPVs are also available with some lucrative offers this month, which we’ve detailed below.

On Mahindra KUV100 NXT, a cash discount of Rs. 16,770 is available on the ‘K2+’ trim, and of Rs. 23,220 on the ‘K4+’ trim. On the ‘K6+’ and ‘K8’ trim, the same is worth Rs. 38,055. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also being offered on it.

On the Bolero, there is no cash discount on offer, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on it. As for the Bolero Neo, It gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

The XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, depending on the selected variant. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are being offered as well on the SUV.

Mahindra Marazzo gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the ‘M2’ trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘M4+’ and ‘M6+’ trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are also being offered on the MPV.

Mahindra Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo Nil Up to Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 30,000 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio Nil (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Thar Nil Nil Mahindra XUV700 Nil Nil Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

On the Scorpio, there is no cash discount on offer, although free accessories are available on select trims – worth Rs. 5,000 on ‘S3+’ trim and Rs. 15,000 on ‘S5’ trim. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 can also be had on it.

Mahindra Alturas G4 has a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh on offer, along with free accessories worth Rs. 20,000. It also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. On the Thar and XUV700, however, there are no deals and discounts available right now.