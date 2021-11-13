Mahindra XUV900 To Use Double Wishbone Suspension, New Details Out

Mahindra XUV900 SUV coupe is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol as in the XUV700 upon arrival sometime in 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra has reportedly given nod for the XUV900 already and it will likely be positioned above the recently launched XUV700. It will have an SUV coupe body style and is said to be currently in its initial stages of development. Over the last few months, new details surrounding the Mahindra XUV900 have come up on the internet.

A report that surfaced on Team-BHP indicates that the suspension setup of the XUV900 will endure massive changes as the homegrown SUV specialist may opt to go with a double wishbone setup that could make the SUV coupe more stable ride quality compared to the already impressive XUV700. However, this setup could come at a higher cost.

Resultantly, the price of the SUV is thought to increase as well. In addition, the report said that the new twin peaks logo will sit flush with the bootlid and thus the logo could double up as a boot opener. This could mean a smart integration and precise engineering with a premium appeal. When the driver reverses, the logo could pop up.

The reverse parking camera could also sit behind the new brand logo at the back in a similar fashion to the idea used in vehicles sold by Volkswagen. Moreover, it will protect the camera from debris. The report also wrote about the bootspace capacity of the upcoming Mahindra XUV900 as it could be around 700 litres – a large volume to stay the least if it turns out to be true.

Having a coupe-like roofline might have given an awkward side profile for the first prototype according to the report and thus more development will be made on the styling front at the studio of Mahindra Automotive Design Europe (M.A.D.E). As for the performance, it could derive power form the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder turbo diesel found in the XUV700.

Courtesy of a twin-scroll turbocharger, it could produce around 210 bhp maximum power, which is more than the XUV700 significantly. The 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol could kick out the same 200 bhp and 380 Nm while a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic teansmission will likely be the same as in the XUV700.

Source: Team-BHP