Mahindra XUV900 To Be Powered By 210 HP Diesel Engine – Report

Mahindra XUV900 will more likely be launched in 2024 based on the XUV Aero concept; will be positioned above the XUV700

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, the forthcoming Mahindra XUV900 will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger and it could produce a maximum power output of 210 bhp and the same powertrain could be found under the bonnet of the facelifted XUV700 as well in the future.

The report went on to further say that this could be the last generation of diesel mills from the homegrown SUV specialist as it will prioritise petrol and electric modes of propulsion in the future in line with the transition towards eco-friendly mobility solutions. Previous reports suggested that the said diesel engine was tested in three different states of tune.

M&M has been making all the right waves with the XUV700 as its bookings have been soaring and the first two batches containing 25,000 units each are sold old within three hours. The XUV700 is offered in an expansive range catering to a wide band of customers across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants and it rivals five- and seven-seater midsize SUVs.

The Mahindra XUV900 will be part of a host of new launches planned by the brand until 2026 and it will be based on the XUV Aero concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. It will be slotted above the XUV700 in the brand’s product lineup and will have an SUV coupe styling, likely inspired by the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

The XUV900 will have plenty in common with the XUV700 as the hood, front and rear fenders, doors and some interior elements will be similar and is expected to be introduced only in 2024. Codenamed W620, the XUV900 will make do without suicide doors seen in the concept and the first design prototypes are ready allegedly.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine is already in use in the XUV700 and it develops 197 bhp maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The same powertrain could also power the XUV900 with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission option.