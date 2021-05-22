Mahindra XUV900 SUV Coupe – 5 Things You Should Know

Mahindra XUV900 will become the first SUV coupe from the brand and is part of 12 new launches planned over the next five years in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is reportedly working on launching as many as 12 new models over the next half a decade in the domestic market. Firstly, the homegrown UV manufacturer will introduce the XUV700, a more premium version of the existing XUV500, and it will likely be followed by the new-gen Scorpio, electric versions of the XUV300 compact SUV and the KUV NXT micro SUV.

The brand will look to strengthen its portfolio by adding in new SUVs in the Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh range by launching new models in the segments it currently competes in alongside stepping into new ones. The new generation XUV500 is in the pipeline for early 2024 while higher up the range, an SUV coupe will debut carrying the XUV900 nameplate.

1. To Be Based On XUV Aero:

The Mahindra XUV900 will become the first SUV coupe in the brand’s history and the project has reportedly been given the nod. Codenamed W620, it will be slotted above the XUV700 and is expected to be based on the XUV Aero concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. With the premium segments getting plenty of attention, the XUV900 could make for an attractive addition.

2. To Have Autonomous Features:

Besides spending on updated platforms, new electronic systems and technologies, Mahindra appears to introduce the Level 1 ADAS based safety features in the upcoming XUV700. The same level of tech can also be expected on the XUV900 SUV coupe as features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, park assist, etc could be made available.

3. To Share Engines With XUV700:

The Mahindra XUV900 will more likely use the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines about to debut in the XUV700. Both are new motors and they will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We can also expect an optional all-wheel-drive system to be part of the package.

4. To Open Up A Niche Segment:

The SUV coupe will have several commonalities with the XUV700 as both could share a similar platform and some body panels. The idea of an SUV coupe segment exists only in the luxury space and the XUV900 will likely become the first model to have a first-mover advantage in the more accessible price bracket taking advantage of an SUV’s practicality and a coupe’s driving dynamics.

5. Design To Be Carved In M.A.D.E.:

The W620 is expected to be designed at the newly established Mahindra Automotive Design Europe (M.A.D.E) studio, likely headed by Pratap Bose. It is speculated to debut only after 2024.