Mahindra XUV900 Name Trademarked, New Fortuner Rival Coming?

Mahindra XUV900 could rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster in the full-sized SUV segment upon arrival

Mahindra & Mahindra officially announced a few days ago that the upcoming W601 will be christened the XUV700. Speculations indicate that the arrival of the XUV700 could lead to temporary discontinuation of the existing XUV500. The XUV700 will be slotted above the XUV500 as a more upmarket SUV and the XUV500 name will reportedly be given to a five-seater based on the XUV700.

But we do expect the XUV500 in its current form to be on sale while the XUV400 nameplate could be introduced for a more mid-sized SUV. The latter will more likely compete against a host of mid-size SUVs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and Nissan Kicks and is said to be based on the XUV700.

On the back of it, Mahindra has trademarked the XUV900 name earlier this month and we suspect it could be used for a full-sized SUV. It is expected to be introduced in the near future as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and upcoming Isuzu MU-X as it could act as a replacement to the Alturas G4.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in multiple seating configurations and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with an optional all-wheel-drive system. It is too early to judge what the Mahindra XUV900, if they proceed to go with the model, will boast but expect a torquey turbo diesel engine.

With the XUV700 becoming more upscale than the existing XUV500, the XUV900 could be positioned in a more premium price range and it will more likely be retailed in multiple seating layouts as well with good off-roading abilities. In a similar fashion to the XUV700, it could have a twin-screen layout – one for touchscreen and the other for digital instrumentation.

In addition, an assortment of connectivity and radar-based safety and assistive features could be available while multi drive modes could be part of the package as well.