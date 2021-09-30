Mahindra XUV900 First Prototypes Are Ready – Report

Homegrown SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has reportedly already prepared the initial design prototypes of its upcoming SUV coupe

Back at the 2016 Auto Expo, Mahindra & Mahindra had showcased the XUV500 Aero concept. It was a gorgeous coupe-style SUV concept, but it never turned into a production model. However, reports of a new SUV coupe by Mahindra emerged online earlier this year, and now, it seems like initial prototype models are ready.

Team-BHP member ram87pune claims, citing internal sources, that the design of Mahindra’s forthcoming SUV coupe will have plenty of differences with the XUV700, but there will be a few similarities connecting the two. Speculated to be named ‘XUV900’, the new model will be heavily inspired by the Mercedes-Benz GLE coupe.

Earlier this year, Mahindra had announced that it was planning to add nine all-new SUVs to its lineup, including EVs. The first of these will be the XUV700, due for launch in the coming days. The upcoming XUV900, internally codenamed W620, will be positioned above the XUV700. Development of this SUV coupe was green-lit back in May this year, as per reports, and launch is expected to happen by 2024.

The XUV700 and XUV900 will likely share the same platform, although they’ll have their own individual characteristics. As stated earlier, the exterior design will be distinct, but we expect plenty of similarities in the interior design. Component sharing will help keep the costs down, which will allow Mahindra to be able to price the XUV900 extremely competitively.

Not a lot of details are available about the XUV900 as of yet. As per speculations, it will likely be offered with the same engine options as the XUV700 – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. The petrol motor is capable of generating 200 PS and 380 Nm. The diesel mill can generate up to 185 PS and 450 Nm, although in the XUV700, it is available in a lower state of tune as well.

There’s a high probability that the XUV900 will only be available as a 5-seater SUV, as the coupe roofline would make a third-row impractical. However, this cannot be confirmed at the moment. As for features and equipment, it will likely get everything the XUV700 has on offer, and then some more.

