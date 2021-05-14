Mahindra XUV900 Coupe SUV Likely To Use Engines From XUV700

Mahinda XUV900 coupe-style SUV is expected to arrive in 2024, and it will share its powertrain options with the soon-to-launch XUV700

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra had filed a trademark for the ‘XUV900’ name in India. Now, it is being reported that this upcoming vehicle will be a coupe-style SUV, and that the manufacturer has already greenlit its production. Codenamed ‘W620’, this upcoming vehicle will be the first coupe SUV ever by the homegrown UV maker.

The Mahindra XUV900 will be available with the same two engine options that will be offered on the soon-to-launch XUV700 – a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol and a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel unit. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, the same as XUV700. Front-wheel-drive will be standard, and the vehicle may get an all-wheel-drive option as well.

Coupe-style SUVs aren’t a new concept; BMW started the trend back in 2008 with the X6, and many other global carmakers have jumped into this market space since. Mahindra has been interested in coupe SUVs for a few years now, and it first showcased a coupe-style SUV – XUV Aero concept – back at the 2016 Auto Expo.

However, due to low prospects of success back then, the concept never translated into a production model. Things are much different now, and Mahindra has managed to establish itself in the lifestyle SUV market space in India, thanks to the second-generation Thar. The manufacturer is now planning to expand its lifestyle SUV lineup, with the expected launch of XUV900 in the future.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV900 will have a lot of differences in design compared to the XUV Aero concept. The latter was based on the current-gen XUV500, which is set to be discontinued in the coming months alongside the launch of the XUV700. We believe that the XUV900 will share its design with the XUV700, which would also help keep the costs down.

The Mahindra coupe SUV is expected to launch in 2024, and will be positioned above the XUV700, just as the name suggests. Earlier this year, the manufacturer had declared that it would focus on its core, i.e., SUVs, and the XUV900 feels like another brilliant step in that direction.