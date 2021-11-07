Mahindra XUV900 Coupe SUV Rendered – To Be Based On XUV700

Upcoming Mahindra XUV900 coupe SUV is expected to be launched around 2024 and it will have several commonalities with the XUV700

It is no secret that Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on a host of new launches until 2026 and the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is the first on the list after the launch of XUV700. The XUV700 brought in a number of firsts for the homegrown UV specialist and it is the most advanced SUV ever made by the company, we are certainly in for the ride.

One of the interesting future products is the coupe SUV based on the Aero Concept displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will reportedly be dubbed the XUV900. The chances of it having several commonalities with the XUV700 are high. Here we have a speculative rendering of the XUV900 based on the XUV700 as the apparent changes to the roofline can be seen.

But the question is, will you appreciate it if it looks this way? The digital image does not have any changes except for the coupe-like roof compared to the XUV700 as the front fascia and its styling cues, and side profile with seemingly no change in proportions can be noted. We can expect Mahindra to tweak the overall design to differentiate itself from the XUV700 though in reality.

The idea of a coupe SUV is that it will have the rugged characteristics of an SUV with high ground clearance while having the roof of a coupe to enhance the styling quotient. The rendering shows the roofline sloping downwards behind the B-pillars and the rear windshield is more raked. Consequently, the rear quarter glass has been ditched and the tailgate has an edgy spoiler.

The Mahindra XUV900 is still far away from production as it could be launched by 2024 and it will be a five-seater due to its body style. It will be interesting to see how Mahindra pitches the XUV900 as the name suggests it could sit above the XUV700 in the brand’s product portfolio. As for the performance, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol from XUV700 could be utilised.

The former produces a maximum power output of 185 PS and 450 Nm while the latter generates 200 PS and 380 Nm. The performance numbers could be tweaked as well for the XUV900 and it could be offered with a six-speed MT and a six-speed AT.