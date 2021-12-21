Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Reaches Up To 75 Weeks

As per the official waiting chart, Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of up to 18 months on its higher trims in the Indian market

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in September this year, and in just a few months, the SUV has become way too popular in the Indian market. The manufacturer had already received over 75,000 bookings for it, but the production numbers aren’t as high, so there are a lot of pending orders right now.

The waiting period for Mahindra XUV700 is thus extremely long, stretching up to one and a half years. The official waiting period chart states that the base ‘MX petrol’ variant has the lowest wait time, between 25 weeks to 27 weeks, while the highest is on the ‘AX7 Luxury Pack’ trim level (both petrol and diesel), reaching up to 75 weeks.

The biggest reason for such a long waiting period for XUV700 is the global semiconductor chip shortage. To maximise the use of its chip stock, Mahindra & Mahindra is asking customers if they wish to skip a few features on their booked models. Removing a few features would reduce the number of chips required, which would also mean relatively faster delivery.

The waiting period can vary between individual cases, and the actual delivery date will be revealed via email/text by the manufacturer after booking. However, it does seem a little worrying that customers who would book an XUV700 today might get delivery of it in 2023. Until the semiconductor shortage crisis is resolved, all popular cars in India will continue to have long waiting periods.

Mahindra XUV700 has two engine options on offer in the Indian market. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which belts out 200 PS and 380 Nm. The second one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill, available in different states of tune – MX trim (155 PS/360 Nm), AX manual trims (185 PS/420 Nm), AX automatic (185 PS/450 Nm).

Variant Waiting Period Petrol Diesel MX 25 to 27 weeks 35 to 37 weeks AX3 28 to 30 weeks 50 to 52 weeks AX5 51 to 53 weeks 50 to 52 weeks AX7 65 to 67 weeks 65 to 67 weeks AX7L 72 to 75 weeks 72 to 75 weeks

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The SUV comes standard in a front-wheel-drive format, while the diesel version gets a four-wheel-drive option as well.