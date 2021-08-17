Mahindra XUV700 Vs XUV500 – Specifications Comparison

Here, we have an on-paper comparison between the newly launched Mahindra XUV700 and the soon-to-be discontinued XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally unveiled the XUV700 in India, partially revealing its prices as well. The new SUV is set to replace the XUV500, which will be discontinued very soon. However, the XUV500 remains on sale at the moment, and it is still a great option to consider if you’re looking for a new 7-seater SUV for family duties.

Here, we have compared the Mahindra XUV500 with the XUV700, in terms of styling, equipment, specifications, and prices, to see if the latter is a worthy spiritual successor to the former.

Mahindra XUV700 Vs XUV500 – Exterior design and dimensions

The XUV700’s design is an evolution of the XUV500, and the exterior styling maintains familiarity. At the front, the XUV700 gets a large grille, flanked by sleek LED headlights and large C-shaped DRLs. At the rear, it gets a pair of arrow-shaped wraparound taillights. The design of the alloy wheels is new as well, and look classy. We also see the new ‘twin peaks’ logo on the nose and tail of this new SUV.

As for the XUV500, it sports a pair of large headlamps at the front, with stylised DRLs and fog lamps. The rear section gets a pair of triangular taillights, along with a nearly-flat tailgate. Interestingly, it is available with 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, as opposed to the 17-inchers on the XUV700.

Dimensions Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra XUV500 Length 4,695 mm 4,585 mm Width 1,890 mm 1,890 mm Height 1,755 mm 1,785 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2,700 mm

The XUV700 is slightly longer than the XUV500, and has a longer wheelbase as well. The width of the two SUVs is the same though, while the height of the newer model is a little lower. Overall, the XUV700 has better proportions, and thus will have a better overall road presence as well.

Mahindra XUV700 Vs XUV500 – Interior styling and features

The interior of the XUV700 fuses beautiful design with modern technology. The highlight of the cabin is the dual-screen setup on the dashboard – the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster are both placed in a single panel. Also, the new SUV will be available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

Other features on offer include AdrenoX connected system with integrated Amazon Alexa, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, cabin air purifier, electrically-adjustable driver seat (with memory function), e-parking brake, a 12-speaker audio system, up to seven airbags, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Meanwhile, the XUV500 definitely feels a bit dated in terms of interior design. The cabin gets a conventional dashboard layout with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre console, and a semi-digital instrument cluster (with analogue dials and a 3.5-inch MID).

It isn’t as well equipped as the XUV700, but it does get features like Mahindra Blue Sense connected tech, smartwatch connectivity, automatic climate control, all-power windows, power-operated ORVMs, disc brakes all around, and up to six airbags.

Mahindra XUV700 Vs XUV500 – Powertrain

The XUV700 is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The former generates a peak power of 200 PS and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The latter is rated at 155 PS and 360 Nm for the MX trims, and at 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants) for the AX trims.

Mahindra XUV700 specifications Engine size 2.0-litre 2.2-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 200 PS 185 PS (AX trims)/155 PS (MX trim) Max. torque 380 Nm 450 Nm (AT)/420 Nm (MT)/360 Nm (MX trim) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

The XUV500, on the other hand, gets a single engine option; it is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor that belts out 155 PS of peak power and 360 Nm of maximum torque. This is the same state of tune as the ‘MX diesel’ variant of the XUV700.

Mahindra XUV500 specifications Engine Size 2.2-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 155 PS Max. torque 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Mahindra XUV700 Vs XUV500 – Price and competition

Mahindra has revealed the prices of select trims of the XUV700; the MX trim is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the petrol MT variant, and at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the diesel MT one. The AX3 petrol MT and AX5 petrol MT variants are priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh, respectively. The complete price list will be revealed when the SUV launches.

The XUV500 is currently priced from Rs. 15.56 lakh to Rs. 20.07 lakh. It is surprising to see how much more affordable the new XUV700 is, despite being loaded to the brim with new equipment and features.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi