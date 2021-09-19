Mahindra XUV700 Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 – Specs Comparison

Mahindra XUV700 directly rivals Hector Plus & Tata Safari while the Maruti XL6 puts up against the Mahindra Marazzo but they do cater to family-based buyers

Mahindra finally revealed the prices of the XUV700 quite a few weeks ago. At its price point, the five-seat XUV700 will certainly give tough competition to some affordable mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, while the higher variants will rival the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier and even the Jeep Compass.

Given the XUV700’s value proposition, prospective buyers of lower segment cars might also be tempted to upgrade. Hence, we bring to you a detailed specification comparison between the new Mahindra XUV700 and the Maruti Suzuki XL6, take a look –

Dimensions

The Mahindra XUV700 has a length of 4695 mm, a width of 1890 mm, stands 1755 mm tall and gets a 2750 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 measures 4445 mm in length, 1775 mm in width, 1700 mm in height and has a 2740 mm long wheelbase.

Car Mahindra XUV700 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Length 4695 mm 4445 mm Width 1890 mm 1775 mm Height 1755 mm 1700 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2740 mm

Powertrains

The Mahindra XUV700 can be had with either a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque or a 2.2-litre diesel mill that is offered in two different states of tune. The lower-powered diesel unit is offered with the MX variant and is rated at 155 PS/360 Nm, whereas the one on the AX trim generates 185 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm with AT). Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, with optional all-wheel drive.

Car Mahindra XUV700 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Engine 2.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre NA petrol Power 200 PS 105 PS Torque 380 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 can only be had with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 105 PS and 138 Nm. The engine can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional 4-speed torque converter AT with SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

Car Mahindra XUV700 Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 155 PS/

185 PS Torque 360 Nm/

420 Nm (MT), 450 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features

The features on offer with the XUV700 include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto climate control, an air purifier, leatherette upholstery and dashboard inserts, an electronic parking brake, a custom 12-speaker Sony audio system with a subwoofer and a 13-channel amplifier, flush-fitting door handles and much more.

The XL6’s equipment list consists of Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, which comprises of a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat, cruise control, rear air-con vents, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

Safety

The XUV700’s safety suite consists of first-in-class ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), which includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness detection. Other safety features include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all four wheels and so on.

The safety tech on offer with the Maruti Suzuki XL6 includes dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, ESP with Hill-Hold (AT only).

Price

The five-seat version of the XUV700 is being offered in two trim lines – MX and AX, with prices starting from Rs 11.99 lakh and going up to Rs 14.99 lakh. On the contrary, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced from Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

It would be unfair to directly compare these two as far as features and safety tech are concerned, since both the vehicles have a different body style, belong to different segments and cater to a different type of buyers. However, many XL6 buyers would consider the XUV700 considering its aggressive pricing.

That said, the pricing that has been revealed by Mahindra so far is for the XUV700’s five-seat variants, while the pricing for the seven-seat trims is yet to be revealed. The XL6 undercuts the five-seat XUV700 and can seat and can seat an additional passenger, but the XUV700 is much bigger in size and can comfortably seat five with loads of luggage space and also offer a plethora of feel-good features along with a much more modern cabin experience. The XUV700 also benefits from its powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines.