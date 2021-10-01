Here, we compare the price list of the new Mahindra XUV700 and the model it is set to replace, the ageing XUV500

Mahindra has finally announced the prices of the highly anticipated XUV700 in India. The new SUV will serve as a replacement for the XUV500, which is set to be discontinued very soon. Currently, the latter is only available with a single diesel engine option, with only a few trim levels on offer.

We have compared the prices of both the SUVs below for better understanding. The XUV500 is priced from Rs. 14.22 lakh to Rs. 20.07 lakh, which is more affordable than the 7-seater variants of the XUV700. However, the newer SUV, priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 21.59 lakh, has the advantage of versatility as it has more variants on offer.

Where the XUV500 is only available as a diesel-powered 7-seater vehicle, the XUV700 gets petrol and diesel engine options, along with the choice between 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Not only that, but the XUV700 is way better equipped than the XUV500.

Mahindra XUV500 price list W5 Rs. 14.22 lakh W7 Rs. 15.56 lakh W7 AT Rs. 16.76 lakh W9 Rs. 17.30 lakh W9 AT Rs. 18.51 lakh W11(O) Rs. 18.84 lakh W11(O) AT Rs. 20.07 lakh

The top-trims of the XUV700 get a dual-screen dashboard (with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Alexa support, AdrenoX connected tech, dual-zone climate control, biggest-in-class panoramic sunroof, etc.

Mahindra XUV700 5-seater price list MX petrol MT Rs. 11.99 lakh MX diesel MT Rs. 12.49 lakh AX3 petrol MT Rs. 13.99 lakh AX3 petrol AT Rs. 14.59 lakh AX3 diesel MT Rs. 15.59 lakh AX3 diesel AT Rs. 16.19 lakh AX5 petrol MT Rs. 14.99 lakh AX5 petrol AT Rs. 15.59 lakh AX5 diesel MT Rs. 16.59 lakh AX5 diesel AT Rs. 17.19 lakh

Even the base MX trim level of the XUV700 has a lot of features on offer, like a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, a multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable ORVMs, etc.

Mahindra XUV700 7-seater price list AX3 diesel MT Rs. 15.19 lakh AX5 petrol MT Rs. 15.59 lakh AX5 diesel MT Rs. 16.19 lakh AX5 diesel AT Rs. 17.79 lakh AX7 petrol MT Rs. 17.59 lakh AX7 petrol AT Rs. 18.19 lakh AX7 diesel MT Rs. 19.19 lakh AX7 diesel AT Rs. 19.79 lakh AX7 diesel AT AWD Rs. 21.09 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack petrol AT Rs. 20.99 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack diesel AT Rs. 21.59 lakh

There is also a Luxury Pack, available on the AX7 trim, which adds a Sony 3D immersive sound system, electronic door handles, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, e-parking brake, wireless smartphone charger, etc. On the AX7 diesel, an all-wheel-drive option is also available (if Luxury Pack isn’t selected).

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi