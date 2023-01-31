Mahindra XUV700 Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 15 Months

Mahindra XUV700 commands a waiting period of up to 65 weeks for the range-topping AX7 L trim; available in both petrol and diesel engine choices

Mahindra & Mahindra has been highly successful with its latest lineup of launches as the second generation Thar, all-new XUV700 and Scorpio N have been well received amongst customers. The XUV700 has made a big impact since its market launch in 2021 and is currently priced between Rs. 13.45 lakh and Rs. 25.47 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The XUV700 currently commands a waiting period of up to 65 weeks. The base petrol MX and AX3 variants have a waiting of eight to ten weeks each while the AX5 petrol has it at twenty to twenty two weeks. The petrol optional variant in MX, AX3 and AX5 grades command a waiting period of forty weeks each. The MX diesel has a waiting period of twenty six to twenty eight weeks.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX3 and AX5 diesel variants have a waiting period of twenty eight to thirty weeks each. The diesel optional MX and AX3 variants have it at forty weeks. The top-spec AX7 is available in petrol, petrol optional, diesel and diesel optional trims with a waiting period ranging between sixty to sixty two weeks.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L is also sold in petrol, petrol optional, diesel and diesel optional choices with a waiting period between sixty two and sixty five weeks. The XUV700 can be had as either a five- or a seven-seater and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine or a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine.

The former is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 200 PS and 380 Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers 155 PS and 360 Nm in the low-spec trim while the mid- and high-end trims develop 185 PS and 420 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Hooking it with a six-speed torque converter AT increases the torque output to 450 Nm.

Optionally, an all-wheel-drive system is also retailed only in diesel. The XUV700 is based on a new monocoque chassis and is sold in an expansive range. The equipment list also includes ADAS based driver-assistive and safety technologies.