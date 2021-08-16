Mahindra XUV700 – Top 10 Features On Offer 

The newly revealed Mahindra XUV700 has a lot of brilliant features available, and here, we have listed our pick of the top ten among them

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally debuted the new XUV700, at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), although the complete price list is yet to be revealed. The new SUV comes loaded to the brim with impressive features and equipment.

You can check out our complete coverage of the XUV700’s unveil by clicking here. There are a total of two trim series on offer on this new SUV – the base MX trim and the AX series, consisting of AX3, AX5, and AX7 – for a total of four trims. Optional packs will be added to the range at a later date.

Here, we have listed the top ten features of the newly unveiled Mahindra XUV700 that we found the most intriguing.

1. Dual screen setup

The XUV700 comes with a dual-screen dash, which consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, both placed in a joint housing. This setup, however, is only available on the AX trims. The MX trim comes with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch instrument cluster.

2. AdrenoX Connect

The SUV comes with AdrenoX connected car tech, with over 60 connected features on offer. Other than that, the vehicle also gets integrated Amazon Alexa, which adds further convenience to the package. Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also offered here.

3. Skyroof

Mahindra has fitted the XUV700 with a panoramic sunroof, which is the largest in this segment. The sunroof can be operated via voice commands, which is a brilliant touch to an already excellent feature!

4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Mahindra XUV700 also comes with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) on the top ‘AX7’ trim. These include radar-based safety features, like forward-collision warning system, autonomous emergency brakes, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign detection. The SUV also gets a driver drowsiness detection system, which recognises when the driver is falling asleep and vibrates the steering wheel to nudge them awake.

5. Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

The XUV700 has a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat on offer as well, complete with memory function. This premium feature is usually only offered in vehicles a few segments above, so it’s quite impressive that Mahindra has added this here.

6. Up to seven airbags

To ensure passenger safety, the XUV700 comes loaded with up to seven airbags. These include dual front airbags, curtain airbags, side airbags, and a driver-side knee airbag.

7. Dual-zone climate control

A dual-zone climate control system is on offer as well, which allows the front passenger and driver to set different temperatures on their sides. If the front passenger wants to turn up the heat, the driver won’t have to worry about losing their cool!

8. LED clear-view headlamps with auto-boost

The highlight of the exterior design of the new Mahindra XUV700 is the pair of beautiful LED headlamps and C-shaped LED DRLs. Not only do these provide adequate illumination, but when driving at high speeds at night, the SUV activates additional lamps to improve visibility, which is a brilliant safety feature.

9. 5-seat and 7-seat configurations available

Interestingly, the XUV700 is available in 5-seater and 7-seater versions, with bench seats for the second-row occupants. The seating flexibility would make this SUV an extremely versatile offering. Sadly, there isn’t a 6-seater version on offer with captain chairs in the middle row.

10. Powerful petrol and diesel engine options

There are two engine options on offer on the Mahindra XUV700. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which develops a peak power of 200 PS and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The second one is a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel unit, rated at 155 PS and 360 Nm on the MX trim, and 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm with MT) on the AX trims.

A Front-wheel-drive system is offered as standard, while an all-wheel-drive system is offered as an option. Also, there are four driving modes on offer – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom. It should also be noted that the XUV700 has the most powerful engines in its segment.