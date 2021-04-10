Mahindra XUV700 To Sit Above XUV500 As More Premium SUV

Mahindra XUV700 will be launched in the July to September 2021 period and it will be retailed with 2.0L petrol and diesel engines

As emerged from the recent set of spy shots, Mahindra & Mahindra appears to badge the facelifted TUV300 as Bolero Neo. More intriguingly, the homegrown UV specialist has announced the official name of the W601 to be XUV700. It was originally expected to be used on the Alturas G4 but it did not turn out to be the case.

Instead, Mahindra looks to capitalise on the XUV nameplate for the next generation XUV500 and it will be positioned at a higher premium compared to the existing model. The XUV500 has been a marquee product from Mahindra and it was introduced a decade ago. Ahead of its time arguably, the monocoque SUV adopted a new styling direction and advanced tech.

Even after ten years, the Mahindra XUV500 does not feel out of place despite the arrival of more potent mid-size SUVs and the sales numbers of the three-row SUV are pretty decent. Thus, the more upmarket XUV700 will be slotted above the current XUV500 helping in expanding the range further.

The Mahindra XUV700 has been confirmed to features a petrol and a diesel engine, along with manual and automatic transmission choices. In addition, an all-wheel-drive system will be offered as an option. The XUV700 has taken an evolutionary approach to design compared to the XUV500 while boasting new underpinnings.

Carmakers such as Hyundai, Tata, Kia and MG have five-seater mid-size SUVs in their lineup but Mahindra glaringly does not have one. With Maruti Suzuki and Toyota joining the fray in the near future, Mahindra could eye a sweet spot as well as it has stated to be working on its core product range and won’t be entering segments like small SUVs, hatchbacks and sedans.

Between the XUV300 compact SUV and the XUV500, Mahindra could slot in a five-seater mid-size SUV going by old media reports. With the Alturas G4 said to be discontinued in the near future, the XUV700 could become a new flagship offering and it gets a thoroughly overhauled interior with a twin screen layout and radar-based safety features.