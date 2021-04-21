Mahindra XUV700 To Offer Mercedes-Like Twin Screens & Radar-Based Features

Mahindra XUV700 will be launched in July to September 2021 period and it will be offered with an all-wheel-drive configuration as an option

The Mahindra XUV700 nameplate officially dawned when Hyundai unveiled the Alcazar seven-seater SUV earlier this month and without much surprise, it has been subjected various speculations. Going by the brand’s naming hierarchy, the XUV700 will sit above the existing XUV500 and speculations point the finger at it being a replacement too.

Some reports say it will be a rebadged version of the current flagship SUV, Alturas G4. While we are sceptical over it, it could replace the Alturas G4 as it was said to be discontinued in the not-so-distant future. Meanwhile, the XUV500 will reportedly be gone for sometime before making a comeback as a five-seater.

The rumour mill is just too hot to handle but there are certain things we can tell you about the Mahindra XUV700. It has been confirmed to be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices while the top-end variants will be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system as an option.

The powertrains in question are the 2.2-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre petrol with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter AT choices. Based on a monocoque chassis, the Mahindra XUV700 will be a more premium upgrade inside and out compared to the existing XUV500. The exterior has an assortment of design updates with a redesigned front fascia.

Some of the highlights are sharper headlamps, new DRLs, a prominent kink at the rear when viewed from the sides, newly designed alloy wheels, revised LED tail lamps, new bumpers up front and rear, etc. The interior is subjected to a major overhaul this time around as the dashboard and centre console get new layout.

With less use of physical buttons, the activities are concentrated on the twin screens – one for the touchscreen infotaiment system and the other for digital console. Both appear to have size of 10 inches each and they will give access to a slew of comfort, convenience, safety and assistive features including radar-based autonomous technologies.

Features such as steering mounted controls, multiple drive modes, push button start/stop, TPMS, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and in-car connective tech will likely be on offer in the 2021 Mahindra XUV700. The popularity of the XUV nameplate speaks for volumes and is only fitting to have an upscale SUV with off-roading characteristics bearing the moniker.