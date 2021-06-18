Mahindra XUV700 To Likely Use 3 Engine Options; Launch In October

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations; will boast of Mercedes-like twin-screen layout on the inside

Mahindra & Mahindra has lined up a host of new launches over the next five years and things will be kick-started by the XUV700. Based on an updated monocoque platform, the XUV700 will be more premium than the existing XUV500, which is said to be discontinued temporarily before the arrival of a new-gen model around early 2024.

The XUV700 is the biggest launch from Mahindra this year and it will likely be introduced around October 2021 capitalising on the festive season furore. Reports that emerged on the internet suggest that the XUV700 will be offered in a total of eleven variants and moreover, the diesel engine is supposedly being tested in three different states of tune.

The Mahindra XUV700 will have bigger proportions than the existing XUV500 and thus it could offer a roomier cabin. As for the performance, a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre four-pot petrol will be utilised. The former is said to be undergoing tests in three different power ratings: 180 bhp, 190 bhp and 210 bhp.

We do expect the oil-burner to be offered in two different power and torque ratings, mostly the 180 bhp version will enter production while the 210 bhp version could be restricted to the top-spec variants. Otherwise, the latter could be made available in the XUV900 SUV Coupe, which is also part of the brand’s long list of launches in the coming years.

The 210 bhp version could generate a peak torque output of 450 Nm. Compared to its rivals such as MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Jeep Compass, the 180 bhp version itself will allow for Mahindra XUV700 to become the most powerful in its segment. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, is expected to kick out 190 bhp and 380 Nm.

The homegrown manufacturer will reportedly begin the Standard Operating Procedure of the upcoming SUV around August due to semiconductor supply shortage. The XUV700 will have an upmarket cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a large digital instrument cluster of more than 10 inches in size, and the features list will also likely comprise radar-based technologies.