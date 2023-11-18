Mahindra XUV700 To Likely Get New Variants With Captain Seats

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in August 2021 and since then there has not been any facelift or updates. Finally, after more than 2 years there might be new variants of the XUV700

Of course, there will be other minor updates as well that will benefit all the other variants as well and here is what we know about them. As per Mahindra’s official app, which is the “Mahindra For You” (previously “With You Hamesha”), the owner manual of the XUV700 has undergone a few changes and we like what we saw.

Firstly, there is the inclusion of captain seats in the middle row which has been introduced to XUV700 as previously it was available only as a 5-seater or a 7-seater option, and these captain seats make the seating arrangement as a 6-seater. We expect this 6-seater layout to be introduced as a separate variant but there is no official confirmation from Mahindra so you can take that with a pinch of salt.

Secondly, a minor but very useful feature, Auto-dimming IRVM, is being introduced and we hope this feature is being added to all the variants and engine options. Lastly, we believe that the 6-seater variants may be equipped with ventilated seats at the front and middle rows since its arch-rival, Tata Safari, gets this feature and also considering the price point, it is a possibility.

Apart from these, there are other rumours which we feel are far fetched and will report about them once we get an official confirmation from Mahindra or when the product is finally launched. The Mahindra XUV700 carries a starting price of Rs. 14.03 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 26.57 lakh for the top-spec trim (both prices, ex-showroom).

Mechanically, there will be no changes and the XUV700 will continue with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, while the transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The popular SUV is already offered in an expansive range and adding captain seats could further elevate its overall appeal.