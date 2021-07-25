Mahindra XUV700 To Likely Debut On August 15 In India

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines; six-speed manual and six-speed AT will be the transmission options

Mahindra & Mahindra kick-started the teaser campaign for the XUV700 a few days ago and many segment-first and advanced features and technologies have been revealed. The XUV700 has certainly been a long time coming and it will likely make its global premiere on August 15 before going on sale later this year – more specifically around October 2021.

The upcoming SUV will be available in six- and seven-seater options and is based on the updated monocoque chassis that can be found in the existing XUV500. The Mahindra XUV700 will be positioned above the XUV500 and it will compete against a host of three-row SUVs such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and perhaps premium five-seater SUVs like Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

The XUV700 will be available in an expansive range and under the bonnet, a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine will be utilised. The former is expected to produce a maximum power output of around 185 horsepower while the latter kicks out 200 horsepower making it the most powerful in its class.

Both the powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic is an option. The top-end variants will be offered with an all-wheel-drive system. The exterior comes with sharper headlamps, redesigned front grille with multiple vertical slats, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a wider air inlet and new fog lamp housings compared to the XUV500.

Other visual highlights include segment-first pop-out door handles, newly designed alloy wheels, restyled rear with new LED tail lamps and tweaked tailgate, etc. The interior is a radical departure compared to the XUV500 as it boasts of a dual-screen layout – one for the touchscreen and the other for digital instrumentation.

The equipment list comprises auto booster headlamps, the largest panoramic sunroof in its class, personalised safety alerts, driver drowsiness detection, automatic climate control, wireless charging capability, flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, push-button start/stop, ADAS-based safety and assistive features, multiple airbags in top-spec trims, and so on.