Mahindra XUV700 To Debut In India Later This Month

Mahindra XUV700 will likely make its world premiere later this month before going on sale around October 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra has begun the teaser campaign of the XUV700 as its booster auto headlamps, panoramic sunroof, overspeeding safety feature with personalised voice notification and even a recent spy shot giving a peek at the engine bay of the upcoming premium SUV were seen recently. The panoramic sunroof, dubbed the Skyroof, is claimed to be the largest in its class.

The homegrown UV specialist is definitely going all in with the XUV700 and it will be offered with six- and seven-seater configurations. The three-row SUV will more likely make its global debut in the second half of this month and the pre-bookings could begin around August. The market launch can be expected around October 2021 as Mahindra could bank big on the festive season.

The Mahindra XUV700 is underpinned by an updated monocoque platform used in the existing XUV500 and it will have bigger dimensions aiding in a roomier cabin. The exterior, on the other hand, takes an evolutionary approach compared to the XUV500 with the presence of redesigned headlamps, vertical grille slats, newly designed bumper, fog lamps and LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other highlights are brand new LED tail lamps, flush-fitting type door handles, a prominent kink at the sides, a large greenhouse, new alloy wheels, etc. The interior is subjected to big changes as a large dual-screen layout will be at the centre of the action (one for touchscreen and the other for instrumentation) with redesigned centre console and dashboard.

The equipment list of the Mahindra XUV700 comprises a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, powered driver seat, plenty of storage spaces and charging slots, cooled glovebox, wireless charging pad, and more importantly a number of ADAS-based safety and assistive tech.

Another highlight of the XUV700 will be its powertrain lineup with class-leading performance numbers. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol, debuted in the Thar, kicks out 200 horsepower while the 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel delivers 185 hp – higher than main rivals Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. Both are paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT with an all-wheel-drive system in the high-end models.

Rendering Pics for reference only