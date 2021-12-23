Mahindra XUV700 To Get Captain Seats In 2nd Row – 6 Seater Variant?

On the AdrenoX app, Mahindra XUV700 can be seen with captain chairs in the second row, which is a feature many people want on the SUV

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India this year in September, and it is available in two seating configurations – 5 seats (two rows) and 7 seats (three rows). Both versions get regular bench seats in the second row. However, it seems like a new 6 seat version with captain chairs in the second row is currently in the pipeline.

In the AdrenoX app, the interior of Mahindra XUV700 is shown with captain seats in the second row. This leads us to believe that Mahindra & Mahindra had always had this version in their plans, but then decided to wait a little before introducing it. Interestingly, while the third row is still a bench, it gets a 60:40 split, as with three individual seats, although this would be hard to confirm.

Thus, technically speaking, this new seating configuration could still make it a 7-seater! Of course, the third row isn’t really well suited to accommodate three people in comfort, but offering captain chairs in the second row would be great for people who want additional comfort in the second row. Rivals like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc., get this feature, so it would make sense for XUV700 to offer the same.

Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill. The latter is available in different levels of tune (155 PS/360 Nm on MX trim, 185 PS/420 Nm on AX manual trims, and 185 PS/450 Nm on AX automatic trims. The petrol engine is good for 200 PS/380 Nm.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The SUV comes standard in a front-wheel-drive format, while the top diesel variants get an all-wheel-drive option as well. The manufacturer had previously stated that an electrified powertrain option (hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric) will be introduced soon.

Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its 5-seater version competes with the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector, while the 7-seater version is a rival to Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.