Mahindra XUV700 To Get Affordable MX AT Variant Soon In India

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the affordable MX automatic variant of its XUV700 SUV to cater to the diverse needs of customers. It will be exclusively available with a petrol engine

Mahindra recently unveiled new additions to its XUV700 lineup in India, including the AX5L, MX (7-Seater), and the Blaze Edition variants. The company is now working to introduce the entry-level MX automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV700 across the country, expanding the array of options available to Indian car buyers.

The previous-gen XUV700 MX variant is only available in five-seating configuration. It used to come equipped with a petrol and diesel engine, mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra has recently launched the MX variant in seven-seat configuration in petrol and diesel engine options.

The upcoming XUV700 MX AT variant will only be offered in a five-seater variant with a petrol powertrain. As of now, the Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol MT variant (5-seater) is available at a starting price of Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. The new MX petrol AT version (5-seater) is expected to be expensive around Rs 1.80 lakh over the manual variant.

In terms of engine, the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which produces 195 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque. On the feature front, the XUV700 MX petrol AT is expected to remain similar to the recently-introduced petrol MT variant.

Inside the cabin, it comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, Android Auto, front and rear USB ports, a 4-speaker sound system, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, rear AC vents and electrically-adjustable ORVMs. Furthermore, the XUV700 MX manual variant gets follow me home headlamps, arrow-shaped LED tail-lamps, full-size wheel covers and smart door handles, among other exterior features.

Talking about the safety features, the Mahindra XUV700 MX AT will likely sport same features as the MX manual trim, including dual airbags, speed-sensitive door locks, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX, and much more. In Global NCAP crash tests, the Mahindra XUV700 received a five-star safety rating in Adult Occupant protection and a four-star safety rating in Child Occupant protection.