Mahindra XUV700 To Finally Get Apple CarPlay In August 2022

Mahindra XUV700’s infotainment system currently has Android Auto connectivity, while Apple CarPlay functionality will be added very soon

In October 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra had begun taking orders for XUV700 in India. The SUV was an immediate hit in the domestic market, and the demand for it continues to be extremely strong even today. One of the biggest reasons for the success of Mahindra XUV700 is its long list of features and equipment.

However, there’s one important feature still missing from the SUV – Apple CarPlay! While Mahindra XUV700’s AX range was introduced with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which offered support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the manufacturer hadn’t received certification for both the smartphone connectivity systems at the time of the SUV’s launch.

M&M was able to add Android Auto functionality in January 2022. Now, reports state that Mahindra XUV700 will add Apple CarPlay to its equipment list in August. The manufacturer is expected to roll out a software update for the added functionality, and dealers will inform the customers who will be eligible for the update.

In the Indian market, Mahindra XUV700 is available with a choice between a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol mill belts out 200 PS and 380 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The oil-burner comes in two states of tune – 156PS/360Nm on the MX variants, and 185PS/450Nm on the AX variants.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, available on both engines. As standard, the SUV is offered in a front-wheel-drive configuration. On the top-spec diesel-automatic variants, an all-wheel-drive option is also available.

Currently, Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs. 13.18 lakh to Rs. 24.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it is available in 5-seater and 7-seater versions. The 5-seater version rivals the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector, while the 7-seater version competes with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period of all passenger cars currently on sale in the Indian market, mainly due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. To prioritise deliveries to customers, the manufacturer had downgraded a few features on select variants of the SUV a little while back, assuring customers that the removed/replaced equipment will be added back at a later date.